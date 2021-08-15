Police are investigating the death of a male whose body was driven by another person to the downtown Colorado Springs Fire Department station Sunday morning.
The incident was reported about 8:50 a.m.
A black four-by-four pick-up truck was parked in the driveway of Fire Station No. 1, at 31 S. Weber St., on the northeast corner of Weber and Colorado Avenue.
Police and members of the El Paso County Coroner's Office were on scene and standing next to the truck about 11:40 a.m.
The circumstances of how the person died, and other details, were under investigation, said Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Kory Dabb, who was on the scene. He expected to release a report later Sunday
