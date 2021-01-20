A male victim was shot in the leg south of Old Colorado City early Wednesday morning, police said.
Colorado Springs police responded to a report of shooting in the 2400 block of Busch Avenue around 4:53 a.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said the suspect in the shooting was not identified but officers believe there is no threat to the public.
Police ask that anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.