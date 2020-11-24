Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
Gazette file photo

Colorado Springs police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that took place in the 2900 block of West Colorado Avenue, according to a police report.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Garden of the Gods Motel at about 11:20 a.m., police said. When they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Witnesses reported that two males at the motel had an altercation that ended up in the parking lot. One male produced a gun and shot the other in the leg, police reported.

Paramedics administered first aid and took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a “serious but non life-threatening” injury, according to the report.

The name of the shooting victim was not released.

One dead after shooting at Colorado Springs bar
Man shot and wounded after fistfight near Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

Tags

Load comments