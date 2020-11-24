Colorado Springs police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that took place in the 2900 block of West Colorado Avenue, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Garden of the Gods Motel at about 11:20 a.m., police said. When they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Witnesses reported that two males at the motel had an altercation that ended up in the parking lot. One male produced a gun and shot the other in the leg, police reported.
Paramedics administered first aid and took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a “serious but non life-threatening” injury, according to the report.
The name of the shooting victim was not released.