A male and female inmate who died about a week apart while in custody at the El Paso County Jail have been identified, according to the sheriff’s department and county coroner's office.
Laura Gibbs, 41, was found unresponsive in her cell March 17 at about 2:20 p.m., officials said. Staff members and other responders performed life-saving measures on Gibbs to no avail.
Leroy Eckhoff, 74, was found unresponsive in his cell last Friday and died despite life-saving efforts, officials said.
Gibbs and Eckhoff were the second and third inmate deaths at the El Paso County Jail in the space of about six weeks. On Feb. 15, Sean Williams, 32, became unresponsive and died after being taken to the jail’s medical section for a “possible medical issue.”