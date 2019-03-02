Colorado College has held public meetings inviting comments on the proposed Edward J. Robson Arena that would be located at the northwest corner of North Nevada Avenue and East Dale Street.
The most recent meeting was supposed to focus on architectural design issues, yet parking issues dominated. Parking deserves attention and answers, but so do architectural concerns — especially because some of the recent buildings added to the campus have disappointed many people.
The Robson Arena will house the Colorado College Tigers men’s ice hockey program, and the team will play its home games there. Local ice hockey leagues and college intramural contests would also use it. The U.S. Olympic Center would also schedule various competition and exhibition events in this 3,000- to 3,500-seat venue.
Colorado College has three main themes in its architectural history. The first theme is stone. From the college’s founding in 1874 until the early 1930s, all of the major buildings were constructed of stone. Palmer Hall, a cherished classroom building constructed of pink peachblow sandstone, and Bemis Hall, a residence hall built of gray stone, are two good examples of this era, as are historical Cutler Hall (admissions) and Shove Chapel.
Seven stone buildings remain on the campus, all showing the love of decoration and detail that characterized major buildings in the Victorian era.
Building stopped at Colorado College in the 1930s due to the financial impact of the Great Depression followed by the mobilization of the campus during World War II. When construction of new campus buildings began in the 1950s, Colorado College entered its brick period. New dormitories, such as South, Loomis, and Mathias halls, were done in routine and efficient red brick, as was a new science building, Olin Hall; the decidedly nondescript classroom building, Armstrong Hall; and a new athletic facility, El Pomar Center. The brick theme continued into the late 20th century with Worner Center, a dining hall and student union building.
The brick buildings were boxier and more “form follows function” than their highly decorated stone predecessors, but taken together were attractive if not distinctive. The newer brick buildings were scattered about the campus among the older stone buildings. The two different architectural styles, stone Victorian and red brick functionalism, looked reasonably good together.
The third architectural theme at Colorado College is Victorian homes. In the late 1930s and 1940s, when student enrollment at Colorado College began growing, the College began buying the large Victorian residences in the blocks immediately adjacent to the campus. Some of these attractive homes were torn down to make way for new buildings, but more than 50 have been kept by the College and restored or preserved. They have been repurposed as student residences, auxiliary offices, and theme houses.
We encourage the architects for the new Edward J. Robson Arena to keep this architectural history of Colorado College in mind when designing the new building. A 1993 survey of the campus concluded that 76 percent of the buildings at CC were “historically significant.” In a letter, History Colorado, the state historical society in Denver, called Colorado College “the poster child for institutional historic preservation in Colorado.”
We think the material for the exterior of the ice arena will be important. We would prefer stone or brick — or ideally a stone and brick combination, thus relating the building to the two main architectural themes in CC history. We hope the building walls do not resemble some of the recent major buildings at the College, which are faced in part with cinder blocks and metal and other materials that have no relationship to the older buildings on campus.
And please pay attention to the inside of the new Robson Arena. Avoid large, joyless, cavernous, dark and largely purposeless spaces.
We also think it is important that this new building will sit on the south side of the campus, immediately adjacent to what is known as the Near North End. This small neighborhood of Victorian homes and small businesses fills the two blocks-long gap between the southern boundary of CC and the northern boundary of downtown.
Not only are the private homes in this area decidedly Victorian, but the public buildings have historic character as well. Among these historic public buildings to the south of the new arena are the Unitarian Church, the Congregational Church and Grace Episcopal Church. The arena should be designed to fit well with its south-side neighbors as well as the CC campus.
The Edward J. Robson ice arena will not be sitting by itself in the middle of a big grassy lawn in a newly developing office park. It will be located on a college campus that has won awards for its efforts at historic preservation. It will sit next to a neighborhood of historic Victorian homes. Please provide it with appropriate historical architecture and design.
We thank Colorado College for asking for public input on the architecture and design of the new Robson Arena.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are retired political scientists (not architects) at Colorado College.