A Colorado Springs mom is hoping someone has information about the theft of a Make-A-Wish gift from her cancer-stricken teenage son.
Shay Bryan said that, sometime Wednesday night, one or more thieves stole her son’s new all-terrain vehicle from outside her home at the Copper Range Apartments in northeast Colorado Springs. She learned it was gone about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Bryan’s son, Dylan, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia more than a year ago – two weeks before his 17th birthday, according to Bryan. The family sent a request to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit organization that fulfills the wishes of critically ill children and teens, and Dylan recently got his wish: a 2020 Yamaha Raptor 700 all-terrain vehicle.
The four-wheeler was custom-outfitted for Dylan, who has lost some motor control due to illness and chemotherapy. Four-wheeling helped take his mind off his sickness, Bryan said.
“This was the one thing that made him happy,” she said.
Bryan said the loss of the ATV has been a huge blow to Dylan.
"He's not doing well with his cancer," she said. "So this was just a huge setback."
Because there was no key in the vehicle and the brake was on, whoever stole it had to drag it away from the apartment and down the street, according to Bryan.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 21-03824.
“I just want them to give it back,” Bryan said. “They stole from a kid with cancer.”