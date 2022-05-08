A majority of Americans want a federal law making abortion legal, according to a new poll that comes less than a week after the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade.

The CBS News and YouGov poll showed that 58% of U.S. adults want to make abortion legal, while 42% oppose it. The poll included 2,088 U.S. adults and was done between May 4 and May 6.

More poll results: 76% percent of Democrats oppose making abortion illegal compared to 52% of Republicans.

If the Supreme Court strikes down Roe, it would leave to set their own laws on abortion.

