Stewart Sciulli of Colorado Springs jumps into the Lake Chutes after hiking the ridge above the Imperial Express Super Chair at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010. 

 GAZETTE FILE

Three Colorado ski mountains operated by Vail Resorts are getting major upgrades next year.

As outlined in a Monday news release, the terrain and lift expansions are part of a capital plan worth potentially $215 million, spread across projects at some of the company’s other global destinations.

Here’s what matters to skiers and snowboarders of the Rockies:

Beaver Creek: Last year the U.S. Forest Service approved a 250-acre expansion plus two more chairlifts for a scenic area the resort is calling McCoy Park. The construction is set to be completed next season and “will provide a rare beginner and intermediate bowl experience,” according to the release.

Along with 17 new green- and blue-rated trails, McCoy is to include zones for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Breckenridge: A high-speed quad is coming to Peak 7. The lift is meant to improve uphill capacity on the popular terrain.

Keystone: Pending final approval, the Peru lift will be replaced with a high-speed, six-person chair to keep people moving out of the Mountain House base area.

