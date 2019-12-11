Three Colorado ski mountains operated by Vail Resorts are getting major upgrades next year.
As outlined in a Monday news release, the terrain and lift expansions are part of a capital plan worth potentially $215 million, spread across projects at some of the company’s other global destinations.
Here’s what matters to skiers and snowboarders of the Rockies:
Beaver Creek. Last year the U.S. Forest Service approved a 250-acre expansion plus two more chairlifts for a scenic area the resort is calling McCoy Park. The construction is set to be completed next season and “will provide a rare beginner and intermediate bowl experience,” according to the release.
Along with 17 new green- and blue-rated trails, McCoy is to include zones for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
Breckenridge. A high-speed quad is coming to Peak 7. The lift is meant to improve uphill capacity on the popular terrain.
Keystone. Pending final approval, the Peru lift will be replaced with a high-speed, six-person chair to keep people moving out of the Mountain House base area.