Several private schools in Colorado Springs that have canceled major spring galas that raise money for student scholarships and programs are banking on the community's support for virtual events that move auction and bidding online.
"Our local, state and national leaders are telling us we're not supposed to go out in public without a mask or get within 6 feet of each other — but they didn't say we couldn't have fun,” said Rob Rysavy, president of St. Mary’s High School.
The Catholic high school of about 250 students was to have hosted its annual gala Saturday night at The Antlers, a Wyndham Hotel, a tradition since 1999.
The event normally draws 300 attendees, including Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, an alum. Supporters dress up, bid on silent and live auction items, have dinner, participate in a Dessert Dash competition, dance and socialize.
The shindig typically raises more than $150,000, said school spokeswoman Amy Partain. The money pays for financial assistance for students. About two-thirds of students receive some form of financial assistance from the school toward the $13,000 annual tuition, she said.
To keep the key fundraiser alive, the school has moved both the silent and live auctions online in "A Roaring '20s Virtual Gala." The silent auction opened Monday at www.smpirates.org/o/SMHS/page/gala--2 and continues through Saturday evening.
The live auction, from 8-9 p.m. Saturday, will feature eight premier items, from a hot-air balloon ride and indoor skydiving to lunch for four with the mayor and a Mexico resort vacation. It will be live streamed on the school’s Facebook page and from https://e.givesmart.com/events/dVy/.
Students who were supposed to work at the live auction appear in videos that will be shown during the livestream. Junior Victoria Aguilar recorded herself singing the national anthem and senior Mateo Osorio talks about how his education was made possible through tuition assistance.
"Like everything else we've done at St. Mary's in the last month, we're not letting any challenge prevent us from continuing our mission,” Rysavy said.
The Colorado Springs School, a private, nonreligious preschool through high school, revamped its decadeslong tradition from a swing-themed gala Saturday night to The Family Couch E-Gala and Auction.
The school's largest fundraiser usually attracts up to 175 people and raised $130,000 last year, said Jessica James, director of advancement and communications. Contributions pay for an indexed tuition program as well as professional development for teachers and unique programs including outdoor adventures, senior capstone projects and experiential learning, she said.
Instead, 100 family-style dinners have been presold for pickup before the online activities start Saturday.
The school chef will produce the gourmet meals, which will feed 400 people and include wine provided by parents who own Veterans Wine and Liquor, James said.
For the first time, students are allowed to attend the gala by tuning in from home, she said. Students also are DJing a virtual living room dance party.
More than 170 auction items are up for grabs, including students offering virtual babysitting and tutors providing online tutoring.
“The goal is everyone in our community feels supported and included and energized,” James said. “We want to strengthen families and let them know they can count on us.”
The silent auction runs until 9:30 p.m. Saturday at http://css20.givesmart.com/.
Colorado Springs Christian Schools also canceled its annual Lion’s Heart Gala, according to Superintendent Roland DeRenzo.
Instead, the school held an auction last month that raised $53,000, he said. In 2015, when former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning appeared as the gala’s guest speaker, the event had 1,500 attendees and raised $430,000 for the general operating budget and student scholarships.
DeRenzo said the school now is concentrating on the next gala, which will be held during the 2021-22 academic year and mark the school’s 50th anniversary.
“I believe that nothing happens without a purpose, and we should search for what we are to learn to be better and to serve others better in the future,” he said of the coronavirus pandemic.