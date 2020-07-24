Colorado 47 was shut down after 10 p.m. Thursday night because of a serious car crash involving a KRDO news vehicle, according to Pueblo Police Department.

A silver car crossed the median while heading eastbound and collided with a KRDO news vehicle headed westbound.

The KRDO crew was released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries. The driver of silver car is in the hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was shut down both directions between Jerry Murphy Road and  Bonforte Boulevard. Police believe alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

The highway later reopened in both directions.

