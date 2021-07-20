Heavy machinery dug into the ground to repair a sinkhole that opened Sunday evening at an intersection in a residential community near Briargate.

North Union Boulevard between Alberta Falls and Tochal Drive remained closed Tuesday while crews repaired the road. Residents in Bradley Ranch, a community off Tochal Road, still had access to their neighborhood but residents off Sky Pond Lane said the closure added several minutes to their commute time.

The private owner of the road, La Plata Communities, continued to investigate the cause of the sinkhole after Colorado Springs Utilities ruled out water and sewage pipes as the source of the issue.

Repairs on the sinkhole should be finished by the end of the work week, Mike Ruebenson, the chief operating officer for the company, said.

This is the second sinkhole to appear in the city during the past week in addition to two water main breaks last week. Jennifer Kemp, a spokeswoman for city utilities said the incidents are unrelated.