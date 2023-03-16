Sixty35 Media, a news magazine in Colorado Springs that debuted in January, laid off half of its staff Wednesday, according to a note posted on its website Thursday.

The consolidated publication of the former Independent newspaper, the Colorado Springs Business Journal, the Pikes Peak Bulletin, the Southeast Express, two military papers and a legal journal has not been as lucrative as organizers had hoped, according to social media posts from workers who got the pink slip.

“A few more issues and then it’ll be gone, unless someone with $$$ steps up,” a former employee posted.

Longtime weekly political and community columnist John Hazelhurst, who also served two terms on Colorado Springs City Council, is among the casualties.

“It’s been a great run, one that started in 1997 at the Independent, then the Business Journal, then the Indie, then CSBJ again and finally Sixty35,” he wrote on Facebook.

Gazette requests for comments from the interim co-publishers and editor were not returned Thursday.

However, in the organization's post under the headline, “We’re in trouble, you can help,” four editorial board members called the workforce reduction “devastating.”

The explanation for the downsizing: “Our board of directors recently discovered $300,000 in unaccounted-for debt that carried over during our transition last October from a for-profit company to a nonprofit.”

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In addition, they said, the organization “has fallen victim to a perfect storm of stunning print-cost increases, dwindling advertising dollars in the post-COVID world, and an increase in overall supply and operational costs.”

The organization has not closed, according to the note, and leaders have a plan to keep it going. No details were given.

“While we could have thrown in the towel, the decision to carry on was actually relatively easy,” the website says.

The nearly 30-year-old Colorado Springs Independent, an alternative, privately owned weekly news tabloid, and its six smaller sister publications, ceased in December, following an unexpected exit by the for-profit Colorado Publishing House's founder, John Weiss, in October.

Remaining leaders decided to try to keep the print and online products going by combining them into one weekly publication and switching to a nonprofit structure, in order to apply for grants and solicit tax-deductible donations.

It's a business model that’s become more prevalent nationwide in the financially hard-hit publishing industry.

Sixty35 Publisher Amy Gillentine resigned in late January, a few weeks after the news magazine debuted, citing the need for a change in her career.