Wildfires burning across the West caused over 100 flights delays for planes landing at Denver International Airport on Monday, officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration created a flight plan for aircraft landing in Denver due to the smoke in the area. The flight plan spaced out the number of planes landing at the airport due to visibility issues, which means fewer planes can land at the same time, Alex Renteria, a spokeswoman for the airport said.
So far, 146 flights were delayed Monday, Renteria said Monday morning.
Planes departing from Denver were not impacted by the flight plan, Renteria said.
Renteria encouraged travelers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.
To view flight statuses, click or tap here.
Colorado Springs Airport was not affected by the smoke, Dana Shield, a spokeswoman for the airport said. However, two flights from Denver were diverted to Colorado Springs. Check here for more information.