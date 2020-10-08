Drivers should watch out for maintenance work along Colorado Springs on-ramps next week, while crews test ramp meter signals, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
Drivers are urged to obey speed limits and watch out for workers in these areas, the agency said. Delays are also possible and drivers should be sure to build in enough time for travel.
The northbound ramp at Fontanero Street to Interstate 25 will have crews working on the road's shoulder Monday Oct. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The northbound ramp at Fillmore to Interstate 25 will also have crews out Wednesday Oct. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs introduced first introduced ramp meters to the city in August, the Gazette previously reported. Meters were introduced to help reduce congestion on the freeway be allowing cars to enter the one at a time.