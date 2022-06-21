West Colorado Avenue Road Closure

West Colorado Avenue will be closed June 22-25, while Colorado Springs Utilities installs a water pipeline.

 Colorado Springs Utilities

Heads up, drivers. West Colorado Avenue will be closed four days this week.

Colorado Springs Utilities said in a news release that West Colorado will be closed between 33rd and 34th streets starting Wednesday. The road is expected to reopen Saturday. 

U.S. 24 is the advised alternative route while West Pikes Peak Avenue along with 31st, 32nd and 33rd streets can be used for local access.

During the closure, Utilities will be installing a new water pipeline. 

Click or tap here for local traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.

Tags

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments