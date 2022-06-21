Heads up, drivers. West Colorado Avenue will be closed four days this week.

Colorado Springs Utilities said in a news release that West Colorado will be closed between 33rd and 34th streets starting Wednesday. The road is expected to reopen Saturday.

U.S. 24 is the advised alternative route while West Pikes Peak Avenue along with 31st, 32nd and 33rd streets can be used for local access.

During the closure, Utilities will be installing a new water pipeline.

Click or tap here for local traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.