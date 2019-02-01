A 3.1 magnitude earthquake rattled residents of Glenwood Springs early Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake occurred just before 2 a.m. 1.18 miles below the Earth's surface. About 23 hours earlier, a 2.2 magnitude tremor was reported a couple miles further north.
Glenwood Springs last felt a earthquake Dec. 11 when it was hit by 3.4 and a 3.6 magnitude earthquakes within about an hour of each other.
Twenty-one other earthquakes have been reported this year in Colorado — mainly nearly Trinidad — though no others have hit about a 2.2 on the Richter scale.