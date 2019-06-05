A Monument convenience store has made someone's dream of hitting it big come true.
A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket for $2 million was sold at My Goods Market, 534 Colorado 105, according to a tweet from the Colorado Lottery.
Tuesday's winning numbers were 25-37-46-48-68 with a Megaball of 25 and a Megaplier of 2, according to the Colorado Lottery website.
No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, which will rise to an estimated $530 million, according to the website. The next drawing is Friday.