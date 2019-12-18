A few days before winter break, school nurse Laura Kotcher was on her third round of collecting and recording immunization data for Ellicott School District 22, a rural district east of Colorado Springs.
The new state deadline to turn in statistics for this academic year is Jan. 15.
Kotcher's goal is to maintain compliance above 90% for all types of vaccines.
“We’ve been working really hard these last couple of years to make sure our numbers look like what they actually are,” Kotcher said.
Colorado began requiring most public and private schools and child care centers to annually report immunization and exemption numbers in 2016.
While Colorado parents have the legal right to opt out of vaccinating their children against childhood diseases such as polio, measles and mumps, incidents such as last week’s public exposure in Denver to measles underscores the importance of vaccinations, health officials say.
Three nonimmunized children were hospitalized in Denver with the disease after traveling from New Zealand on Dec. 11, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue health warnings for passengers at Denver and Los Angeles airports between 1:15 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. that day, as well as people at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.
The incident is concerning, since the illness is “highly contagious,” said Kristi Durbin, immunization program manager for El Paso County Public Health.
“The measles virus stays in the air two hours after the person has left the area and infects 90% of those not protected,” she said.
Colorado ranks worst in the nation for measles, mumps and rubella inoculations, the lowest out of 49 states reporting, Durbin said.
While outbreaks have hit other states in recent years, Colorado had only one case this year, in January, until last week’s episode with the traveling children. There were no cases statewide in 2018 or 2017; there were two in 2016 and one each in 2015 and 2014, according to the state health department.
El Paso County has not had any known measles infections this year, Durbin said.
From Jan. 1 to Oct. 1, 1,249 measles cases and 22 measles outbreaks were reported in the United States, the most since 1992.
El Paso County kindergartners had an 87.11% coverage rate for measles immunization, according to numbers schools reported last year to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
That number is low, Durbin said.
“For immunity to work, coverage has to be closer to 95%,” she said. “We definitely have room for improvement.”
Below 95%, she said, “A disease can spread very easily.”
Measles can be deadly, Durbin said. One to three infected people out of 1,000 will die from it; others can have severe complications such as pneumonia and swelling of the brain.
The anti-vaccine movement — parents who disagree with getting inoculations because they believe the potential harm is greater than the benefit of the shots — is strong in Colorado, Kotcher said.
Parents can exempt their children for one of three reasons: religious, medical or nonmedical.
“It’s important to provide the scientific data about why vaccines are important and how they improve the health overall,” Kotcher said, “so it’s not just about protecting one child but all the children and people in the community.”
Durbin said while “vaccine hesitancy” is among the considerations for parents who choose not to immunize their children, “We have a safe, effective vaccine supply.”
Traditionally, babies begin receiving vaccinations at birth, and again at 2, 4, 6 and 12 months, then at kindergarten, and 11 years old and 16 years old.
Measles, mumps and rubella shots are administered at age 12-15 months and upon kindergarten entry.
“Vaccines work,” Durbin said.
It’s taken a few years for schools to grasp the reporting system, Kotcher said, adding that the first year, in 2016, was difficult.
“It was very early in the year, so even though we put in what we had, we didn’t have a ton of time to collect the information we needed and input it,” she said.
“I feel like the numbers reported were falsely low — by the end of the year they were much, much better.”
Access and cost are two barriers experts identify. Bringing mobile vaccination clinics to the plains has helped boost participation in Ellicott D-22, Kotcher said.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument has dedicated one employee to support school nurses by writing letters and calling parents who haven’t turned in paperwork — either shot records, exemption forms or plans for compliance.
“Our nurses were having a hard time with everything else they have to do to take care of that reminder piece,” said spokeswoman Julie Stephen.
It’s been “very effective” to have one person do that, she said.
In Colorado Springs School District 11, nurses have been calling families, said spokeswoman Devra Ashby. The district has reached an overall 98% compliance rate this school year, Ashby said, which includes children who are up-to-date on immunizations, parents who have returned forms to opt out and parents who have submitted a plan to become up-to-date.
Sometimes, the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
Edison School District 54-JT in Yoder, the region’s smallest district with 232 students last school year, has one of the area’s lowest rates of measles, mumps and rubella inoculations at 87.39%.
When Superintendent Paul Frank checked the records, he found a couple of large families with several children had opted out.
“We have small numbers of students, so a few opting out makes the numbers lower,” he said. “There’s really not much we can do about that.”
Keeping track of the data has turned into a year-round pursuit for Kotcher in Ellicott.
“I spend a very large portion of my school year working on this,” she said. “It’s constant struggle. We have a high influx of new students, as we are the school for Schriever (Air Force Base) housing and this area is transient, so we’re always getting new kids.”
Immunization information is thought to be a consideration for parents deciding where they send their children for school or child care, particularly students who have weakened immune systems.