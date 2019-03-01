Loveland Ski Area will close for the remainder of the day due to a power outage, the resort said on Facebook Friday morning.
Uphill access will also be closed.
Xcel Energy, which services much of the Interstate 70 corridor, shut off power to fix a downed line near the ski area.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to skiing with everyone tomorrow," Loveland said on Facebook.
Five inches of fresh snow fell on Loveland overnight, OpenSnow reported. The slope is expected to received 3 inches of snow by Saturday morning and 22 over the next five days.