With plenty of additional snow predicted for the high country this week, another Colorado ski area announced plans to open for the season.
On Tuesday afternoon, a Loveland Ski Area official tweeted that lifts will begin running at 9 a.m. Friday.
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, situated only a few miles from Loveland, kicked off Colorado's 2019/2020 season on Oct. 11. Keystone Resort opened a day later.
Loveland Ski Area will open for the 2019/20 season on Friday, October 25! Lift turn at 9:00am. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/gQMxIzgqoM— Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) October 22, 2019