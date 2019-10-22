FILE PHOTO -- Adam Christopher of Denver skis the double black No. 4 Headwall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Loveland Ski Area after a recent storm left seven inches of powder on the Colorado ski area. A storm late Tuesday into Wednesday could give the mountain up to eight inches. A stronger system is forecasted by Opensnow.com to hit the mountains Thursday into Friday bringing 6-12 inches of powder for skiers before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)