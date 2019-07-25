ARVADA — A man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a June killing in Arvada that involved a love triangle between his girlfriend and his brother is already in jail in Garfield County on unrelated charges, according to the Arvada Police Department.
Officers on June 19 responded to the 6400 block of Welch Court on a report of a body in a vehicle.
An employee at The Rising Church called police after an anonymous person came into the church claiming his brother, who resides at the address on Welch Court, had the body of his girlfriend in a car, according to an arrest affidavit.
