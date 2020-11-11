“I am a baseball coach who works at the Post Office to support my ministry.”
These words, which Steve Collier carried around with him on his cell phone, described his passion. A lifelong baseball lover and 29-year postal service employee, Collier coached the sport at Palmer, Wasson, and Widefield high schools, as well as for several youth teams. He instilled his love for the game in his three children, particularly his sons, Mason and Josh, who played at Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain high schools.
“His world consisted of four realms that overlapped,” said Becky Collier, who married Steve in 1992. “The Post Office, home, church, and baseball.”
Early in the morning of Oct. 23, Collier and his sons were on their way to Arlington, Texas, to see games 4 and 5 of the World Series. They were driving south on I-25 when the driver of a northbound pickup truck lost control, rolled through the median, went over a guardrail, and collided with their Hyundai Elantra and another vehicle, according to statements from the Colorado State Patrol.
Steve, 52, his sons Mason, 21, and Josh, 16, were all killed in the crash.
“It’s just surreal,” said Becky, who teaches at Broadmoor Elementary School. “I’m still in a state of shock.”
Becky had texted Steve and the boys that morning, to check on their progress, she said, but got no response. When the state police showed up at the school, “it was a confirmation of what my heart already knew – that Steve and the boys were gone.”
A huge wave of grief hit Becky, she said, but she quickly transitioned into crisis mode. Understanding the enormity of the loss – not just for her, but for their extended community – she raced to inform people before they learned the news in some other, less personal way.
She called family members and close friends in the local baseball community, she recalled. She also called Chick-fil-A on North Academy Boulevard, where Mason and Josh had worked and built robust personal relationships.
“They closed immediately after I called,” she said.
While Becky spent most of her time thinking of others, her family and community began forming a protective circle around her and her daughter Emily, 24.
The outpouring of support -– an “immeasurable amount,” Becky said -- has included countless friends, co-workers, coaches, teachers and administrators, as well as former teammates and opponents.
A “celebration of life” ceremony, held at Sunnyside Christian Church on Oct. 30, was limited to 100 attendees because of COVID-19 restrictions. But it was live-streamed and made available on YouTube, where Becky said it has received more than 700 views.
The Chick-fil-A where Mason and Josh worked changed its store hours Oct. 30 to allow co-workers to attend the service, she said.
As she addressed the ceremony attendees, Becky fought tears as she talked about the men she likes to call “my guys.” She described Steve as a kind and generous man who loved intensely and was a “believer in very, very firm lines of right and wrong.” She recalled Mason as “big-hearted” and Josh as “vivacious and charismatic.”
The video shows a service that featured more laughter than tears as mourners and well-wishers spoke of the departed Colliers. They talked about love, joy, gratitude – and, of course, baseball.
While she is still processing the implications of a future without her high-school sweetheart and her two sons, Becky said she is determined not to focus on the capricious unfairness of losing her husband and sons all at once. Instead, she will focus on the funny, touching, and poignant memories she can never lose, the loving embrace of the man she calls “the love of my life." Also laughing and joking with Mason, singing and cooking with Josh. And the many fun-filled days spent engaged in the Collier family pastime: baseball.
“They are gone,” said Becky, who shares a deep sense of faith with her family. “But peace is not.”
The best way to keep their memory alive is to try to emulate them in some small way, she said. Strive to do the right thing, like Steve. Be generous, like Mason. Be a ray of sunlight in the lives of others, like Josh.
But most importantly, she said, “Love each other.”