As neighborly introductions go, “I think my drone is in your backyard” has the potential to get a little … awkward.
Perhaps that’s why the owner of a drone that was found behind a home near Allgood and Manzana drives in Colorado Springs last week didn’t show up to reclaim the lost property, which is now in the hands of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The owner isn’t in trouble for losing or crashing the remote control eye-in-the-sky. As long as a drone pilot isn’t flying the camera-equipped aircraft in restricted airspace or in violation of FAA regulations, it’s legally smooth sailing, said Sgt. Jason Garrett.
Since property lines don’t extend into the sky, once you step outside your home, even into your backyard, someone can legally view and record images as long as they’re not physically trespassing while doing it, Garrett said.
“We had a complaint from someone who said his neighbor installed a security camera that looked right into his backyard,” he said. “Unfortunately for him, there’s nothing illegal about that.”
Though the drone owner faces no charges or fines, they’ll probably be encouraged to answer a few questions about how the device ended up where it did.
“There are a number of legitimate reasons why someone might lose a drone” — a strong gust of wind that sweeps the craft of course, or a loss of a wireless connection. “They probably had no idea where it went down,” said Garrett.
If you’ve recently lost a drone in southeast Colorado Springs and think this could be yours, call Deputy Lora Robblee at 719-208-1380 and provide a description.
Civilians aren’t the only ones who’ve lost track of their unmanned flying machines. In May, 2015, Springs resident Ronald Fisk was in his mother-in-law’s downtown front yard when he realized he had company: a crashed 4-pound RQ-11 “Raven” drone used by Fort Carson companies for battlefield surveillance and domestically during times of increased security at military bases.
The “tiny spy plane,” designed to break apart upon landing, went rogue after losing its data connection and wandered nearly twice its stated range before going down.