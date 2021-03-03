If you take pride in your work but don’t take yourself too seriously, if you have a strong sense of community combined with a flair for the ridiculous – and if you don’t mind dressing up like a giant s’more – your dream job may be waiting for you at UCHealth Park.
The Rocky Mountain Vibes are looking for someone with the right blend of seriousness and silliness to play Toasty, the minor league baseball team’s mascot.
“The job is meant to be fun,” Vibes marketing director Kyle Fritzke said. “But there’s also a seriousness to it. Toasty represents the team, the brand, and the town.”
The search is still in its early stages as the team reviews applications, conducts interviews, and holds tryouts for the position.
Created by California-based Custom Characters and unveiled in April 2019, Toasty has weathered some initial pushback to become one of the most popular mascots in minor league baseball. He has been featured in Sports Illustrated and on ESPN. The Vibes’ ball cap -- with the Toasty logo -- was the top-selling hat in Minor League Baseball last year, according to the MiLB website.
Mickey Meehan, who for five years portrayed Toasty and his predecessor, Sox the Fox, recently left the position to join the Colorado Springs Police Department. Team president and general manager Chris Phillips said the next Toasty has big shoes to fill – literally and figuratively.
“Mickey had the ability to take the character and make it his own,” Phillips said. “The new Toasty will have to do the same thing.”
“To be able to bring that character to life takes a unique skill set,” Fritzke said. “Anybody can put on the Toasty suit and dance around. It’s the little things, the nuances, that make the difference between a good mascot and a great one.”
The ideal candidate, he said, will be able to interact with fans of all ages, communicate a wide range of emotions without speaking, and withstand the physical rigors of wearing the suit for hours on end.
“If you’re at an event, you might be in the suit for an hour,” said Fritzke, who has worked in the suit a handful of times. “But on game day, you’ve got to wear it for three, maybe four hours. The heat, the (limited) vision, the mobility –- it is not easy.”
The first part of the evaluation will be a standard job interview, according to Fritzke. But the second part will be the moment of truth.
Interview questions "are important,” Fritzke said. “But after all those questions are answered, they’ll have to put the suit on and show what they can do.”
Meehan, the former Toasty, will be on hand as his schedule permits to help the team evaluate the candidates.
If you can survive the initial screening process, and wow the team with your audition, you might become what Phillips calls “the next great minor league mascot.”
“People love Toasty,” Fritzke said. “He’s fun, he’s unique, he’s cool. He’s Colorado.”