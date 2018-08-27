Grand Junction isn’t the only city in the West trying to lure the headquarters of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
As Tim Vandeneack of the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported, leaders in northern Utah plan to promote Ogden as a potential site for BLM headquarters when Susan Combs, a top official of the U.S. Department of the Interior, visits the city on Tuesday. Interior is BLM’s parent agency.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell hears that his city has been “shortlisted” for BLM’s HQ. And U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, told the Standard-Examiner:
“If you’re going to move (the BLM), Utah makes as much sense as anybody. I know other areas like Colorado, their senators are pushing big time. I thought it’s time to use my chairmanship to push back a little on the side of Utah.”
Bishop’s committee is holding a field hearing in Ogden on Tuesday.
Afterward, he and others plan to give Combs a tour of the area.
Both of Colorado’s senators — Republican Cory Gardner and Democrat Michael Bennet — have lined up behind the effort to draw BLM to Grand Junction, which is surrounded by federal lands administered by the agency.
Interior officials say they are looking seriously at a westward move for BLM headquarters, which would take congressional approval.