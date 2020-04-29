Dannie Makris, a longtime teacher and coach in Woodland Park, died at his home on April 22 after a long battle with cancer. He was 83.
“He was an absolute legend,” former Woodland Park High School track and cross country coach Ron Payton said about Makris. “He was a real principled guy. Everybody in the state of Colorado knew him.”
Makris is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon, and their three children – Kirsten, Nikki and Todd.
Makris taught industrial arts, physical education and driver’s training at Woodland Park High School beginning in 1973. An avid sportsman, he had a passion for coaching. Over the years he primarily focused on track, football and basketball.
“Over his career, Dannie coached every event there was,” Payton said. “He primarily focused on sprints, hurdles and relays.” Makris worked under Payton from 2003 through 2018, when both men retired.
Growing up near the Arkansas River in Salida, Makris became an avid kayaker. He and his brother, Teddy represented the United States in kayaking at the world championships in Spittal an der Drau, Austria, in 1965.
Dannie Makris also earned the title of national champion in whitewater downriver racing three times and national champion in slalom two times. He was featured on the TV show “Wide World of Sports.”
