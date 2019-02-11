BOULDER • Kevin Kaufman, who worked at the Boulder Daily Camera for 25 years, most recently as executive editor, has died. He was 62.
Kaufman died at his home in Louisville on Sunday of complications from cancer, the newspaper reported.
“Simply put, Kevin Kaufman walked the Earth to serve his profession and his family. What he accomplished will never be forgotten,” said Albert Manzi, president and CEO of Prairie Mountain Media.
Kaufman joined the Camera in 1994 as an assistant city editor and later became city editor. In November 2006, Manzi appointed him the executive editor.
Kaufman helped the newspaper adapt to the digital age and directed its coverage of high-profile stories including the ouster of outspoken University of Colorado professor Ward Churchill and the killing of JonBenet Ramsey.
Recently, Kaufman led development of the Cameras as a design hub for Prairie Mountain Media, The Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer-Press and Boston Herald.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna; two adult daughters, Emily and Molly; and five brothers and sisters.