Mayor John Suthers appointed a new fire chief Friday to lead the department as the town keeps growing rapidly and wildfire looms as a constant threat.
The mayor's pick, Randy Royal, a longtime Colorado Springs Fire Department employee, could become chief in March after Fire Chief Ted Collas retires. Before Royal assumes the role, the Colorado Springs City Council must confirm him.
Royal started working for the department in 1987 and has worked as a paramedic, battalion chief and shift commander. He is currently the deputy chief overseeing operations.
“Randy’s leadership and tremendous work throughout his 34 years with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, have prepared him to lead the department on its continued path of excellence,” Suthers said in a statement. “Randy understands the unique needs of our community, and his experience includes leadership roles during the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires."
The new chief was selected from among 37 candidates after a nationwide search.
"I am excitedly nervous. I am excited about it but I know that there's new challenges and things I'll have to learn," Royal said.
The department is largely moving in the right direction and he expects to continue initiatives that will help improve how quickly firefighters and paramedics can get to emergencies, he said.
For example, first responders could starting using alternative emergency response vehicles to serve patients that may not need to go to the hospital, he said. The department receives about 30 to 50 calls per day from patients who are not acutely ill and may have called in because they are experiencing flu symptoms or a sprained or similar low-level health need, he said. Using the alternative vehicles could keep more ambulances and fire trucks available for other calls and allow first responders to get to emergencies more quickly, he said.
The department is also planning to start construction on a new station this year on Printers Parkway east of downtown to increase the number of people in the area available to respond as residents move in and start filling up the new apartments, he said.
Staffing within the department is also growing and this year Royal expects to fully staff the hazardous materials unit at the station near Dublin and Academy Boulevards, he said. The specially trained firefighters respond to incidents such as gas leaks, chemical spills on Interstate-25 and spills in high tech companies, he said.
The risk of wildfire will be one of Royal's biggest challenges in his new position and he noted that even Friday, in mid-January, the community had a red flag day warning of severe wildfire risk.
"That's a high concern and something that we have to stay on top of," he said.