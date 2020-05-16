A number of years ago, a visiting professor from Russia arrived at Colorado College to teach for a year and bought himself an Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser station wagon, the one with the faux wood paneling on the sides. It was the first time he’d driven a car and, first chance he got, he took it into the mountains at rather high speed. By the time he got back to CC, he’d collected 17 tickets for speeding.
He told his class it was worth every penny.
Driving a Vista Cruiser at 100 miles an hour across the pancake of South Park was, for him, an expression of freedom, a freedom he’d never been able to fully enjoy back home.
Our ability to light out for far horizons is as American as the Bill of Rights. And for us Westerners, freedom is almost always tangled up with motion of some sort, the freedom to move wherever we feel like moving.
Two months after this self-imposed house arrest, I find that I’m craving nothing so much as motion.
I don’t really have anywhere I want to go, I’m just burning to pile my family into the Jeep, pull the top down, let the wind scratch our scalps, and head for the hills.
And I don’t care where. It’s the pang of missed movement, the muscle memory of simply going, unspooling my mind over miles-long highway I’m talking about. I’m missing the joy of motion. Simple as that.
Either a few weeks or an eternity ago, I can’t remember which, Gov. Jared Polis encouraged Coloradans to stay away from the mountains and “recreate within 10 miles of your home.”
This 10-mile rule was originally imposed through at least May 27. But not even the governor could make it.
This week, Polis gave in and said the state's campgrounds could open, signaling his 10-mile radius rule is lifting. When asked at a news conference, he said people should stock up on gas and essential goods "and then yes, you can go hike or you can go camp, and then you can return home."
The freedom of movement is just one of the things we were all missing too much. All across the city and region, people are longing for what has been taken by the pandemic.
Murdock Danger Sinclaire, 15 months, "doesn't understand why he can't hug everyone,” according to his mom, Alex Murdock.
My 19-year-old daughter says what she misses is simple. “Restaurants!”
My 18-year-old son says, “I miss the bad stuff as much as the good. Any type of interaction.”
Bill Vogrin, a former Gazette columnist and now public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, echoes both those sentiments:
“I've missed meeting old friends for dinner at favorite restaurants like Salsa Brava or getting a beer at Bristol's or catching my favorite local musicians like Dave Arvizu or Travis Duncan and Jerry Cordova playing live at Poor Richard's downtown or at local brewpubs."
Jacqueline Lundquist, a vice president with WaterHealth International, misses the ability to travel, and to coordinate and plan exotic excursions for family and friends and larger groups. "Looking at my United app and seeing 'no scheduled trips' is deflating, to say the least," she said. "That being said, I don’t believe I will be taking flight (literally) until there is a vaccine! In the interim, I will need to find new ways to soar!"
Colin Simpson, an attorney in Cody, Wyo., says he misses “crowds of people that don’t look afraid” and “believing I can actually retire with a 401(k).”
Jamie Fabos, chief communications officer for the city of Colorado Springs, says envisioning a fall without sporting events "and the camaraderie around them" makes her heart hurt. "For the first time in 15 years of living in Colorado, we actually had scored tickets to opening day for the Rockies," she said. "I was excited about it for a good two months before it got canceled."
Longtime Colorado Springs benefactors Frankie and Bill Tutt find not being able to be with their grandchildren heartbreaking. "Socially, we miss being able to go to church," said Frankie. "Online church can’t compare with the fellowship of friends at each service." She adds, however, that she and her husband "realize how fortunate we are to be healthy and able to continue to enjoy an enriched lifestyle, watching the sun come up each morning and go down at the end of another good day."
An old college buddy from CC, Tom Clark, put our losses in perspective as well. "Mostly I miss not being sad and afraid for those whose list is very different than mine in what they miss ... and God bless them."
There are some things we won’t miss, probably.
“Somebody tried to say to me the other day, you know it just seems like people are meaner, more self-centered” because of the coronavirus, said Ted Trimpa, a political strategist I talked to last week. “I think it’s just the flip," he added. "With people dealing with other people, somebody drops something, they pick it up and give it to them. They’re walking through a door they wait to let them go in. We care about our neighbors a little bit more now. We want them to live.”
Could coronavirus be the cure for our political divisiveness?
All I know for sure is that with American states starting to reopen, about 25 million more people ventured outside their homes on an average day last week than during the preceding six weeks, according to cellphone data analyzed by the New York Times.
On an evolutionary level, we’re migrating creatures. Restlessness is part of our DNA.
So there’s a bluebird day in my future, and I can’t wait. I’m imagining the sweet scent of piñon calling me somewhere far off down valley. The cottonwoods, I’m quite sure, are starting to leaf along the Arkansas, just aching to be seen by somebody.
I’m remembering a scene in a movie as I zealously anticipate my first post-lockdown trip. A character in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” throws a rock out into Main Street to see if Sundance can hit it as a test of his gunslinging prowess. Sundance misses the shot, but then asks for a second.
“Can I move?" he asks. And then he crouches and makes the rock dance into the air.
"I’m better when I move,” he adds.
Aren’t we all?