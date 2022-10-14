A longtime Durangoan, state Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, is facing a newcomer to the community, Shelli Shaw, in the race for House District 59 to represent a portion of Montezuma county and La Plata, Archuleta, San Juan counties in the southwest corner of the state.
McLachlan, Barbara (incumbent)
Party: Democrat
Phone number: 1-970-749-5683
Email: barbaraforcolorado@gmail.com
Website: barbaramclachlan.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 234, Durango, CO 81302
Education: Bachelor's degree in Technical Journalism, 1981, Colorado State University; Bachelor's degree in English and teaching certificate, 1994, Fort Lewis College; Master’s in Learning and Teaching, 2003, Regis University.
What is the first legislation you plan to enact if elected to office?
My first piece of legislation is creating a K-12 Water Literacy resource bank to encourage the next generation to understand, conserve and protect our water. It will combine programs already in use to ensure all Colorado children have access to the education.
What is your top spending priority if elected?
My top spending priority is paying off the Budget Stabilization Project, money we have owed our schools since 2009. Educators and students have suffered needlessly without that money.
Describe your position on the following topics: Energy and climate, tax hikes, Roe v. Wade.
Climate and energy affect our everyday lives in more ways than ever before. I want to work with, not against, the energy community to find solutions, including renewables, to our climate change issues.
We can't raise taxes as a legislature. When we need something done that requires more money, we need to ask for a vote or find a way to squeeze our tight budget. The budget is not very flexible, so we work within its constraints. When we must add to one departmental budget, we always need to subtract from another.
I trust women to make the best decisions about their own bodies and health, in conjunction with their doctor, their partner, and their faith. The government should not have a role in those choices.
Shaw, Shelli
Party: Republican
Phone number: 1-832-954-5159
Email: shawhd59@gmail.com
Website: shawhd59.com
Mailing address: 959 Sierra Drive, Durango, CO 81301
Education: Unavailable
This candidate did not respond to The Gazette's request for comment.
If elected, Shaw has said she would work on farm issues, such as protecting agricultural water rights. She would also work on some core Republican priorities such as tightening laws around fentanyl possession and reducing regulations on oil and gas. She would also work on greater abortion restrictions within the state and expanding school choice, her website said.