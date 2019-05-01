The long-awaited section of the Cottonwood Trail connecting major El Paso County trails east to west officially opened Wednesday.
"This is an outstanding project for Olympic City USA," said Mayor John Suthers, who cut the ceremonial red ribbon stretched across the path in front of more than 40 bicyclists, city officials and construction workers.
Bicyclists, hikers and joggers can now safely meander beside the creek from the Pikes Peak Greenway to Powers Boulevard via the Cottonwood Trail and an underpass located at the intersection with North Academy Boulevard. Before the creation of the underpass, bicyclists and pedestrians were forced to dodge at least four lanes of busy traffic without a crosswalk.
Construction began on the Cottonwood Trail in February 2018. It replaced the aging bridge over Academy, which did not meet safety standards, and completed the paved trail. Funds came from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and the Trails and Open Space Coalition.
A critical component of the trail connection was a 1-acre piece of land previously owned by engineering firm Kumar & Associates. CEO Narender Kumar decided to donate the land, which is adjacent to the company's Colorado Springs office, to the city.
As a thank you, Kumar received a stone plaque and cut the grand opening ribbon alongside Suthers.
"When we bought the land in the 1990s and built our office, we struggled to figure out what to do with this piece of land ..." said Kumar, adding that it was mostly concrete and dirt below ground. "When we sat down with the city, we couldn't think of a better use for it than to complete the trail."
City Councilman David Geislinger said the trail is for recreationists, commuters and kids.
"Mothers and fathers, the Cottonwood Trail is a wonderful trail for your children to take," he said. "It's beautiful."