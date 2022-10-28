Colorado Springs leaders and a parade of veterans, neighbors, bicyclists and schoolchildren gathered Friday morning to celebrate the long-awaited completion of the Centennial Boulevard extension, a major traffic relief route in the northwest part of the city and a project 30 years in the making.

The extension connects the four-lane Centennial, a major north-south connection on the northwest side that previously dead-ended just south of Fillmore Street, to Fontanero Street and ultimately to Interstate 25. The new stretch of roadway is designed to alleviate congestion on major east-west roads like Fillmore and Garden of the Gods Road, and increase mobility and access to west-side neighborhoods and schools, the Veterans Affairs clinic and Sondermann Park.

“You drive either of those roads, particularly during rush hour, it’s very congested, particularly Fillmore Street,” City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant said. “This gives drivers on the west side an alternate transportation route to exit … it’s really a benefit to the broader community."

An estimated 14,000 vehicles could utilize the road daily, beginning almost immediately, Sturdivant said.

The project was completed in two phases spanning about six years and was funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, which collects a dedicated 1% sales tax on goods and services in El Paso County.

Sturdivant said the project was "on schedule and on budget," with the total cost of phases 1 and 2 coming in "just under" the total project budget of $24 million for the two phases. A third phase, including construction underneath I-25 and walkable trail access along Centennial Boulevard to the Legacy Loop trail downtown, is expected to begin in the spring.

“The original construction estimate in 2009 was $10.45 million and did not include soft costs or the environmental clean up,” as well as today's high construction costs, Sturdivant said.

Along with the extension, the project includes street lighting, landscaping, bike lanes, a “pedestrian-activated” crossing signal to the nearby open space and traffic signals at Chestnut Street and at the I-25 and Fontanero interchange, the city said.

The road opened for public use immediately after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, beginning with a convoy of bicyclists, drivers with the Colorado Springs Corvette Club and veterans with American Legion Post 5. Because Mountain Metro Transit plans to move its route from Chestnut Street to the new Centennial Boulevard, city and county officials also took a ceremonial ride in a Metro bus down the newly-completed street.

Ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, city leaders praised the ease of access added by the extension to the PFC Floyd. K. Lindstrom Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic, located on the corner of Fillmore and Centennial.

El Paso County commissioner and Air Force veteran Stan VanderWerf said he was “thrilled” about the increased access to the clinic and that roughly 40,000 veterans will use the facility this year. “As a veteran myself,” he said, “I know vets in our region will appreciate improved access to the clinic with this road.”

The roughly half-mile added extension also opens up opportunities for the “construction of new homes and businesses in this area,” VanderWerf said, including a potential senior living center, townhomes, single-family homes and a commercial center.

“Considering the pressure our housing prices have on our region, the best way to address that pressure is to provide more supply to meet that demand,” he said.

City officials emphasized how the roadway will benefit residents and commuters, noting that locals attended over 70 community and property owner planning meetings, and that bicyclists, businesses and staff and students of the nearby Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning were directly involved in its planning and construction.

Sturdivant noted increased access to nearby Sondermann Park, described as a previously “underutilized asset” due to its location but that offers nearby residents lots of valuable, historic trails to enjoy. In preparation for the extension’s construction, the city also hired a local developer to clean up the open space, which had become a sort of informal, unauthorized landfill, Sturdivant said.