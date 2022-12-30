County Public Works crews will temporarily close a portion of Londonderry Drive in northern El Paso County beginning Tuesday to replace curb and gutter, officials announced Friday.

Crews will close Londonderry Drive between Angeles Road and Mt. Princeton Drive. Officials expect the project to be completed in 15 working days, according to a county news release. Dates are subject to change due to weather, officials said.

A detour is planned at Meridian Ranch Boulevard from Londonderry to Stapleton Drive; Stapleton Drive from Meridian Ranch Boulevard to Lambert Road; Lambert Road from Stapleton Drive to Rainbow Bridge Drive; and Rainbow Bridge Drive from Lambert Road to Londonderry.

Drivers should reduce their speeds and watch for workers, equipment, signs and barricades, county officials said.