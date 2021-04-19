Liberty High School students were instructed to stay indoors after school officials found a "concerning" social media post online, a school news release announced Monday.
School officials did not provide any details about a potential threat but said they were working with Colorado Springs Police Department and district security to investigate the situation.
Officials also put Timberview Middle School on lockout status because of the school's proximity to the high school campus, a release said.
The school instructed students to stay indoors and school personnel locked all exterior doors to the school, but classes continued as usual, the release said.
UPDATE at 3:23 p.m.
District 20 announced the two schools remained in lockout but were working closely with district security and the Colorado Springs Police Department to make sure students left school safely at the end of the school day.
"We would be remiss if we did not complement our staff, students and families for their quick action today," said chief communications officer Allison Cortez. "This is a perfect example of 'If you see something, report it.' Because our families did just that, we were able to follow the standard response protocol measures and alert local authorities of a potential threat."
UPDATE 6:10 p.m.
The suspect in the social media threat made against Liberty High School has been apprehended and the lockout has been lifted, according to District 20.
The Lockout has been lifted and tomorrow will be “business as usual" for students, staff, and faculty.
Reporter Tamera Twitty contributed to this report