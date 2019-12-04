Two mailboxes on the northeast side of Colorado Springs were intentionally broken open, and are still left totally exposed as of Tuesday.
The multi-family boxes are both located along Voyager Parkway, one at Junegrass Court and the other on Coyote Willow Drive.
“It is nobody’s fault except some selfish person who broke into it," said neighbor Jennifer Valek. "... And all of these people at the busiest time of mailing are impacted by it.”
Mail is being delivered to the post office for those folks in the meantime.