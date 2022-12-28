St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs has lifted a brief lockdown due to police activity Wednesday.
There is no threat to the community, hospital staff or patrons as they continue to investigate, police say.
We have a significant police presence at St. Francis Hospital. There is currently NO THREAT to the community, hospital staff or patrons. We continue to investigate. We want to repeat. THERE IS NO THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY OR HOSPITAL STAFF! pic.twitter.com/cALg8a2syB— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 28, 2022
The lockdown resulted from a miscommunication, according to unnamed hospital staff and a police officer.
Police spokesperson Robert Tornabene said police were informed of a text message to a mother that suggested there was an armed shooter. It is unclear whether the texter might have misinterpreted an armed security guard inside the hospital or if there was ill intent behind the report, Tornabene said.
The hospital just off Powers Boulevard and Woodmen Road went into lockdown around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Police ramped up their presence following reports of a gun inside the hospital, then they sent additional officers after an inaccurate report that shots were fired on the second floor, Tornabene said. After determining the reports were illegitimate, police presence was reduced and ultimately returned to normal service.
