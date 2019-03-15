ARVADA — A man and woman from Arvada who had been missing since leaving for a camping trip in the mountain Tuesday have been located, according to police.
Michael Gomez, 20 and Olivia Schack, 19, were found near Gold Lake in Ward, Arvada police said in a tweet. They had become stranded and then waited out the storm in their vehicle. They later walked to a nearby home and called a family member, according to the tweet.
Gomez and Schack had two dogs with them and did not tell family exactly where they planned to go.