Olivia Schack, 19, and Michael Gomez, 20, went to the mountains on Tuesday and were planning to sleep inside their vehicle, according to police. (Courtesy of Arvada Police Department)
ARVADA — A man and woman from Arvada who had been missing since leaving for a camping trip in the mountain Tuesday have been located, according to police.

Michael Gomez, 20 and Olivia Schack, 19, were found near Gold Lake in Ward, Arvada police said in a tweet. They had become stranded and then waited out the storm in their vehicle. They later walked to a nearby home and called a family member, according to the tweet.

Gomez and Schack had two dogs with them and did not tell family exactly where they planned to go.

