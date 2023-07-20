One woman was rescued after injuring herself on a zipline attraction Wednesday, according to a news release from the city of Manitou Springs.

The Manitou Springs Fire Department was called to a local zipline after a woman injured herself before taking off on the attraction, according to the Thursday morning news release.

The fire department received reports of an injury from a local zipline company around 3:45 p.m.

A paramedic and four EMTs dispatched by the department were able to identify the woman who had sustained serious injury after taking off on the zipline. The rescue team immediately worked to initiate stabilizing measures, according to the release.

Along with zipline staff, rescue officials made the decision to transport the woman by zipline to the base of the hill in order to ensure a “safe and comfortable journey” to a waiting ambulance.

According to the release, fire department medical staff stationed on the other side of the zipline were able to perform a “successful and smooth interception” of the injured woman, who was transferred to a nearby hospital.