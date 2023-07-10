Empowering youths to find their voices and use them to affect change in their lives and the lives of others is the common goal of two different programs being presented next week in Colorado Springs.

Each has openings for more participants.

Youth Activist Training

For the second year, the Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission will present a nonpartisan Youth Activist Training for teens ages 13-17, who will learn how to speak up about causes that are meaningful to them.

While it might be easy to notice that society is off balance in certain ways, it can be hard to figure out what to do about it, said 17-year-old Charlize "Elise" Rafferty.

She took last summer’s inaugural training and is a volunteer for this year’s session, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17-21 at locations that include Food to Power, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church and Concrete Coyote Park.

“It connects you with like-minded people your age who want to make a difference and care about their community and want to change the issues we see,” Rafferty said. “I liked the way they nurtured us in finding what we were passionate about.”

Rafferty, who will graduate from high school in December and will head to the New York Film Academy, lists food insecurity and diplomacy as her top concerns.

And she got straight to work after completing last year’s training. She signed up to canvass neighborhoods to talk about a statewide ballot measure to provide free meals at all public schools, which won voter approval last November.

“I was attracted to the training because of the vast network the organization has with the nonprofits investing in the community,” Rafferty said, “which gave me a perspective I didn’t have — who was helping with specific issues.”

Each day brings to light new speakers and topics encompassing mental health wellness, homelessness, activist art, hunger awareness, climate change, suicide prevention and LGBTQ+ challenges.

“There are real things people can do on a local level now and then build on trying to make change on a broader level,” said Max Kronstadt, a housing justice advocate who will speak on gentrification.

Other speakers will include Justin Cole, team coordinator with 350 Colorado Springs, a nonprofit environmental group that focuses on climate change in the city.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

He will discuss what is climate change, local impacts of precipitation cycle changes and how to organize around the issue in a nonviolent way.

“Many kids are aware of these issues, and engaging them early and giving them the tools they need will empower them to critically think through the issues and take action,” Cole said.

Program coordinator Heidi Cooper, a local teacher, said it took her 30 years to follow the adage “think globally, act locally,” and if teens can do that early on, they’ll likely make it a lifelong pursuit.

“We’re creating hope for youth through activism,” Cooper said.

The program cost is a suggested donation of $75, with scholarships available. To attend, email Cooper at [email protected], or call her at 719-433-6889.

Boss Babe Academy

Women-owned business owners will share their skills in gaining personal and professional success with young women in the inaugural Boss Babe Academy, a new teen program from Boss Babe Networking in Colorado Springs.

Adolescents and young women ages 13-19 will learn how to be more confident and believe in themselves, communicate effectively, develop leadership qualities and have a voice in their future, according to founder and CEO Kristen Faith Sharpe.

“It gives women leaders the opportunity to empower our next generation of leaders,” she said.

The four-day program will be held July 17-20. Inspirational presentations, interactive workshops, expert panel discussions and networking opportunities will take place at venues owned or led by women, including Anthem Music Enterprises, Luxe Daiquiri Lounge, HR Branches and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

By highlighting the achievements of women entrepreneurs, Sharpe said the academy aims to inspire teens to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on the world.

The cost is $300, and scholarships are available. Contact Sharpe at [email protected].