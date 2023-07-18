Daniel Wutzke, understands that, in a crisis, it’s important to keep a cool head.

“Things always get worse if you panic,” said Daniel, 9. “If you can stay calm, and breathe, things will be a lot better.”

Easier said than done, but on Dec. 3, with his mother having a respiratory problem that was so severe she couldn’t complete the 911 call she made, Daniel remained calm as he took over the call and got his mom the help she needed.

Daniel’s calm demeanor in the midst of a crisis did not go unnoticed. On Monday, he and two other young emergency callers — Liam Gordon and Liam VadBunker — were honored as “911 Heroes” in a brief ceremony at the Security Fire Department’s new fire station.

El Paso County Undersheriff Jeff Kramer led a group of law enforcement, fire and communications personnel in commending the three youths for their quick thinking and calm actions under pressure.

VadBunker, an 11-year-old, who knew to call 911 when his 3-year-old brother was suffering a seizure, was not able to attend the ceremony.

“Every single day, our regional communications center at the Sheriff’s Office takes a countless number of calls for help,” Kramer said. “Many times, the folks on the other end of the line, that are calling for help, are frantic for any number of reasons.

“When I hear about circumstances like this, where young people happen to be on the other end of the phone, doing so well at answering the numerous questions that our call takers have to ask … really, it makes me proud.”

When Melissa Wutzke realized that she was having trouble breathing, she called 911. But her breaths became so labored and difficult, she wasn’t able to talk above a raspy whisper. Realizing that his mother couldn’t communicate, Daniel took the phone.

He confirmed the family’s address and phone number before answering a series of question from dispatcher Jennifer Masey. At the same time, Daniel monitored Melissa’s condition, relaying it over the phone. He also had the presence of mind to make sure the door was unlocked for the first responders.

“It was pretty scary,” he said. “But I kept remembering to breathe.”

Melissa, an employee with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, said she and Daniel have had several conversations about safety, and they paid off when it mattered most.

“It’s reaffirming that what we were doing was right this whole time,” she said.

Liam Gordon, 15, knew that his brother had had seizures before, but the one that he suffered on March 10 seemed longer and more severe than usual. Liam thought it was serious enough to call 911. While he was making the call, his brother stopped breathing.

Chaos swirling around Liam. His brother lay unconscious. His family screamed in the background. But as he explained the situation to emergency dispatcher Kirstyn Marmet, he was “remarkably calm and articulate,” according to El Paso County officials.

“With Kirstyn’s encouragement, Liam worked to calm his family while his brother regained consciousness,” Liam’s citation read.

In addition to award certificates, Liam and Daniel each received a “911 Hero” medal, a challenge coin and a swag bag that Kramer said was filled with “cool stuff.”

Liam VadBunker will receive his citation and gifts at a later date, Kramer said.

When Liam Gordon and Daniel Wutzke’s families took them to the firehouse, the boys had no idea that a crowd would be waiting to shower them with gifts and applause.

“I’m speechless,” Daniel said. “And I’m proud of myself.”