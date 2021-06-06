Colorado Springs police said two weekend traffic crashes were caused by motorists driving on the wrong side of the road.
At about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers received a call about a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25. When they responded, they found a car crash near the Bijou Street exit.
“The vehicle traveling northbound struck a vehicle traveling southbound,” officials said in a statement.
Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries. The wrong-way driver, whose name was not released, was arrested.
At about 5:15 a.m. Sunday, police were notified about a head-on collision on E. Platte Ave. at N. Powers Blvd. When officers arrived, witnesses told them that a car was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Platte when it collided head-on with another vehicle.
The wrong-way driver and the two female occupants of the second car were all taken to a local hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, police said.
Police arrested 24-year-old Antonio Vasquez in connection with the crash. Vasquez could face charges of driving under the influence and vehicular assault.