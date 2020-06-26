AURORA, Colo. — Elijah McClain's name has spread far beyond his memorial in Aurora.
It hasn’t always been that way. It’s been 10 months since the 23-year-old died at the hands of Aurora Police and paramedics.
"I see myself in him a lot. That easily could have been me in a lot of situations," said Ashanti Floyd, a six-time Grammy-nominated violinist. "I’ve heard about it for a long time but I just watched the video a couple of days ago. It really made me think about life and how blessed I am."
Floyd is from Georgia. His friend Lee England Jr. lives in New York.
"I was really just looking somewhere that I would fit because I’m not one to just sit by and do nothing. I wanted to be able to back up my words with action," said England Jr., a world-renowned violinist and artist who is signed to Michael Jordan's 'Jordan' brand. "It was like, I saw myself in his story. That could have been me."
Floyd and England Jr. heard Elijah’s story, saw the video of how he died, and knew they had to speak up.
Saturday they’ll fly to Denver from Georgia and New York to use the most powerful voices they have to fight for justice: their violins.
