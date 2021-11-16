A piece of machinery crushed and killed a worker at a construction site southeast of Security-Widefield Tuesday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Wayfarer Drive around 11:45 a.m. after 911 calls reported that a man was crushed, Sgt. Jason Garrett said.
When emergency responders arrived on site they discovered the worker died, no life-saving measures were attempted, Garret said.
The incident is being investigated as an accident and is not considered a suspicious death, Garrett said.
The man will be identified and the official cause of death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
Deputies notified officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as the death is considered a workplace accident, Garrett said.
The construction site, designated to house Security Fire Department's Station 4, was closed for the rest of the day.