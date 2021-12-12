"That was kind of the scary part," he said. "Nobody knew what was going on. Nobody knew the severity of it."

Rink officials eventually let the team, as well as those who showed up for the public skating session afterward, onto the ice — to get the kids' minds off of what was going on, Seabolt said.

While parents of team members are sympathetic to what happened, Seabolt said there is a feeling of disappointment that kids shouldn't have to be exposed to these incidents.

"It's a facility and a property that is designed to keep kids safe and give kids a safe place to be kids, and it's turned out to be somewhat the opposite of that," Seabolt said.

Seabolt said he has personally witnessed or heard about incidents of criminal activity happening at Memorial Park, including drug paraphernalia; people on dirt bikes riding through the baseball field, football field and skate park; and street racing in the parking lots where bystanders could be crossing.

Seabolt also said he witnessed a woman pull a knife on two men who were apparently roughing her up. Seabolt said he called 911 and let the woman know, but all three left before authorities could arrive.

While Sokolik said he could not comment on hearsay, he noted the park is large and home to several addresses. In the past two years there have been a tremendous number of calls for service there, he said, but most were initiated by police proactively patrolling the park.

"We are absolutely aware that we do have criminal activity that occurs there," Sokolik said. "It’s a very large park, so things can happen, especially at night or those very, very early morning hours. I’m also aware we have a lot of officers (who regularly) patrol that as part of their duties."

In addition to officers who patrol the park, school resource officers who are not at school can also be tasked with going to the park, Sokolik said.

When asked for comment from a rink official, city officials deferred to Sokolik as the best source for information as Sertich falls under the purview of the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, they said.

For Seabolt, the incident emphasizes the need for Woodland Park to get its own hockey rink up and running. The rink at Meadow Wood Sports Complex in town has no roof. As such, ice time is subject to Colorado's temperamental weather.

Finishing the rink would mean kids could practice closer to home instead of at Sertich, some 30 minutes east. The team could also host games at home.

But the recent incident also reminds Seabolt the rink is needed to keep his players safe, including his eldest son, whom he coaches currently, and his middle son after him.

"Something like that happens and that always spurs that thought of, 'Yeah, it's time that we get busy and focus on our kids and give them a facility so they don't have to travel, and we can keep them close to home,'" he said.