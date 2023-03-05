March is Women’s History Month, a time dedicated to honoring and recognizing contributions of woman now and throughout history, and there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate across Colorado Springs.

Here are a few events to keep on your radar:

Women’s History Month Kickoff

University of Colorado Colorado Springs’ student life alongside the Multicultural Office for Student Access, Inclusiveness, and Community (MOSAIC) are set to host the Women’s History Month Kickoff at the UCCS University Center on Wednesday, from 5 to 6 p.m.

The event is free and will feature a panel and mixer session with women from the college, and the Colorado Springs community. To RSVP to the event, click or tap here.

'This Shall be the Land for Women'

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., is offering a special exhibit, "This Shall be the Land for Woman: An Exhibit Examining Women's Suffrage in Colorado."

The exhibit highlights "Colorado’s historic role in granting women the right to vote by popular referendum in 1893, a full 27 years before the federal amendment," according to the museum's website.

Entrance to the museum is free, and is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information on the exhibit, click or tap here.

'Patrons of Influence' panel

The Pikes Peak Library District has teamed up with Sixty35 Media to host a panel titled "Patrons of Influence" on March 15, 10-11 a.m. at the PPLD East Library.

The panel will consist of local leaders who will discuss their experiences on how inclusion and gender diversity works to strengthen organizations and communities. Through this event, the organizations aim to “celebrate patrons that are providing positive influences in areas of culture, business, and leadership in El Paso County.”

The event is free. To register for the event, click or tap here.

Legendary Ladies present: Unconventional Woman of the West

The Legendary Ladies are sure to make you “laugh, reflect, and appreciate the West,” through their storytelling performance titled, “Unconventional Woman of the West.”

The group will make history come alive through sharing stories of the women who helped to shape the American West.

Performances are free and are scheduled for March 11 at the Penrose Library, 11 a.m.-noon, and at Library 21c, 2-3 p.m.

Beauty for Ashes: A Celebration of Women’s History Month

The African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs is set to host its annual program in celebration of Women’s History Month titled "Beauty for Ashes" at the Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.

Food will be served, and the event will consist of spoken-word performances from a variety of artists and will honor accomplishments of several women in the community.

The event is scheduled March 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Face coverings are required, and a $10 donation is suggested to attend.