Colorado Springs native Kayla Farris has been collecting unwanted clothing from family, friends, friends of friends, business associates and strangers and giving them away in a park every month to anyone who needs a different pair of pants or a few shirts, a coat, gloves, hats or socks.
The majority of people who show up are homeless, she says, but others in need also stop by to pick up something for themselves or their families, when it just isn’t in the budget.
“They’re our neighbors, too, and we’re all one financial crisis away from being their neighbors,” Farris said.
The nonprofit organization she started in January 2015, Because We Choose To, marked its seventh anniversary on Sunday at its regular handout at Antlers Park.
People line up, mostly hearing about the benevolent event through word of mouth, since Farris and two other primary volunteers don’t promote it.
Farris started the grassroots program because she and a friend had a bunch of extra coats and blankets. They were going to donate the items to a Goodwill store.
“But we decided since it was a snowstorm, we’d give them away,” she said.
Farris and her friend packed 30 large trash bags full of blankets and coats, gathered a few other friends and handed out the goods in downtown Colorado Springs.
“People started asking us what we were doing and if they could donate,” she said. “It just snowballed, and we continued it.”
The project has grown tenfold, from filling one or two cars with donated clothing from the community and setting up a couple of tables to needing several box trucks to hold the clothes.
They started with displaying 150 pounds of free clothing and now get about 1,500 pounds of clothing to distribute each month.
“You’ve got to have clean clothes to get a job interview,” said Farris, who runs Alpenrose German Deli in Widefield and also manages the office for her family’s architectural mill company.
Many people who are homeless repeatedly wear the same clothes until they are unusable and then throw them away because they either don’t have the money to wash their clothes or don’t have access to laundry facilities, she said.
“Let’s remember these people had no safe, warm spot to quarantine and have the bare minimum required to survive on a day-to-day basis,” Farris said.
She stresses smiles from the volunteers who help allocate the clothing, to brighten someone’s day a little.
Farris spends a lot of her free time working on Because We Choose To.
“As much as I do it for everybody out there, I do it for myself as well,” she said. “It makes me feel like I’m doing my part. I’m giving back to the community.”
Donations can be arranged via Facebook, at Because We Choose To, https://www.facebook.com/becausewechooseto/, or by emailing Farris at farriskayla89@gmail.com.