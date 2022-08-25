A 21-year-old woman died after crashing into a Mack Granite truck on Colorado 94 near Ellicott on Wednesday, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Log Road, State Patrol said.

State Patrol said the woman was trying to pass traffic when her Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck hit the westbound Mack heavy duty vehicle head on. She died on scene.

The driver of the Mack, a 58-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with "minor injuries," State Patrol said.

The highway was closed for several hours.