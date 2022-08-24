Colorado 94 was closed at Ellicott Highway on Wednesday due to a traffic crash and vehicle fire. One person was killed and another was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Colorado State Patrol lead the investigation of the crash and determined the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet truck was passing other drivers "aggressively" prior to the collision.

As she attempted to pass a vehicle, she entered the westbound lane and impacted a Mack Granite truck.

Colorado state patrol report the 21-year-old driver of the Chevrolet died on scene, while the 58-year-old driving the Mack truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No names have been released.

Colorado 94 was closed for about six hours, and the collision prompted a response from a hazmat unit to clear spilled fuel.

The El Paso County Sheriff reported the collision Wednesday just before 1 p.m.