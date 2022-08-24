Ellicott Highway Crash

Highway 94 is closed at Ellicott Highway.

 Gazette file photo

Colorado 94 was closed at Ellicott Highway on Wednesday due to a traffic crash and vehicle fire. One person was killed and another was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Colorado State Patrol lead the investigation of the crash and determined the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet truck was passing other drivers "aggressively" prior to the collision.

As she attempted to pass a vehicle, she entered the westbound lane and impacted a Mack Granite truck.

Colorado state patrol report the 21-year-old driver of the Chevrolet died on scene, while the 58-year-old driving the Mack truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No names have been released.

Colorado 94 was closed for about six hours, and the collision prompted a response from a hazmat unit to clear spilled fuel.

The El Paso County Sheriff reported the collision Wednesday just before 1 p.m.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments