Colorado 94 was closed at Ellicott Highway on Wednesday due to a traffic crash and vehicle fire. One person was killed and another was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Colorado State Patrol lead the investigation of the crash and determined the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet truck was passing other drivers "aggressively" prior to the collision.
As she attempted to pass a vehicle, she entered the westbound lane and impacted a Mack Granite truck.
Colorado state patrol report the 21-year-old driver of the Chevrolet died on scene, while the 58-year-old driving the Mack truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
No names have been released.
Colorado 94 was closed for about six hours, and the collision prompted a response from a hazmat unit to clear spilled fuel.
Highway 94 is currently closed at Ellicott Highway due to a traffic accident and vehicle fire. The Ellicott Fire Department is the primary fire agency on scene; Colorado State Patrol is handling the accident investigation. @CSP_News will provide additional updates. pic.twitter.com/jD14PpF9yU— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 24, 2022
The El Paso County Sheriff reported the collision Wednesday just before 1 p.m.