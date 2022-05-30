A woman is dead and a man remains missing Monday after a boat carrying 13 people capsized on Lake Pueblo Sunday night, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 38-year-old Jessica Prindle of Pueblo West.

Search efforts continued Monday for the man, but were postponed because of high winds, said Travis Duncan with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The agency's Marine Evidence Recovery Team had been using sonar to search up to 90-foot-deep water. Rangers were expected to return to the water at 10 p.m.

An update on the conditions of the 11 people who were rescued, including eight juveniles, was not provided.

Ten of the survivors were taken to area hospitals and treated for hypothermia, and one juvenile was flown to a nearby children's hospital on a Flight for Life, Duncan said.

"The water here is 60 degrees, so it is very cold," he said.

Rangers initially responded to Lake Pueblo around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an overturned boat.

Boaters have been asked to avoid the middle channel of Lake Pueblo between North Marina and Rock Creek Cove while the search is ongoing.

Annika Schmidt contributed to this report.